Oro Blanco Marmalade

Clean the grapefruits and lemons, then divide the grapefruits into 1,360 grams (3 pounds) and 680 grams (1 1/2 pounds) groupings. Halve and juice all of the lemons and discard the spent halves. Halve and juice all the grapefruits, then combine their juices together with the lemon juice, but keep the grapefruit peels in their separate groups. Place the sugar in a large nonreactive container or bowl. With the finest sieve you have, strain the combined juices into the container and mix until well combined (you do not need to dissolve the sugar; just combine it with the juice). Seal with a lid and refrigerate the syrup until ready to use.