Nia Lee's 'Pay It No Mind' Carrot Cake

This carrot cake recipe was shared with culinary artist Nia Lee by her mother, who originally took it from Patti LaBelle’s “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About” cookbook. Over the years, Lee, who uses food as a tool for building community, adapted the recipe in homage to early LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson. The name “Pay It No Mind” refers to Johnson’s bold and audacious spirit, despite the circumstances she was living in.

“When I think of warmth and creativity and softness, I think of Marsha, and that’s also the energy I want to infuse into this cake,” Lee said.

Lee’s version adds browned butter and spices such as mace and nutmeg, and it doubles the amount of vanilla extract to create a lighter cake that she likens to a warm and comforting hug.