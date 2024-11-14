Nia Lee's 'Pay It No Mind' Carrot Cake
This carrot cake recipe was shared with culinary artist Nia Lee by her mother, who originally took it from Patti LaBelle’s “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About” cookbook. Over the years, Lee, who uses food as a tool for building community, adapted the recipe in homage to early LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson. The name “Pay It No Mind” refers to Johnson’s bold and audacious spirit, despite the circumstances she was living in.
“When I think of warmth and creativity and softness, I think of Marsha, and that’s also the energy I want to infuse into this cake,” Lee said.
Lee’s version adds browned butter and spices such as mace and nutmeg, and it doubles the amount of vanilla extract to create a lighter cake that she likens to a warm and comforting hug.
"Pay It No Mind" Carrot Cake
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter and flour two nine-inch pans. (Tip: I like to stick them in the freezer as I make the batter to make the finished cakes release from the pans easier.) In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and mace and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, carrot baby food and grated carrots. Beat on medium speed until well combined, about 1 to 2 minutes. The mixture should be smooth and more liquid than you’d expect. Add the vanilla extract and pineapple juice, and mix again until everything is fully incorporated. Slowly add the dry flour mixture to the wet ingredients while mixing on low speed. Be sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to ensure that there are no dry pockets. (Tip: Stick your nose in the bowl to make sure that it smells good to you! Trust your cooking intuition and add more spices to your liking.)
Evenly divide the batter among the prepared pans and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the cake springs back when lightly pressed. Allow the cakes to cool in their pans for about 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Carrot Cake Frosting
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it turns a golden-brown color and gives off a nutty aroma. This should take about 5 to 7 minutes depending on the temperature. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. In a separate bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the cooled browned butter, milk, almond extract and vanilla extract, mixing until creamy and combined. Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar, beating until you have a fluffy frosting. Once the cakes are fully cooled, frost your cakes as desired and enjoy!
