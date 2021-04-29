Pea Falafel With Couscous

These falafel patties are made with a mixture of chickpeas and green peas to bump up the nutritional value. They are also pan fried in olive oil, eliminating the need for deep-frying and making them even more healthful. Couscous is a weeknight unsung hero because it cooks quickly, which means you can get dinner done without too much work in the kitchen. Fresh parsley and mint work overtime in this recipe, adding so much flavor to the falafel, couscous and herby yogurt sauce.