Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad with Bitter Lettuces
This salad has a nice combination of sweet and bitter, my favorite flavor pairing. The proportions of the salad are whatever you want them to be, so if you like more or less of one fruit or lettuce, do that. You can also use any kind of citrus here; whatever you have on hand. If you don’t have lettuce, the fruit is a great salad in and of itself with a few mint leaves added. It would be great with some slivered fennel too.
In a large bowl, combine the persimmon slices and pomegranate arils. Season with salt and pepper then pour over the lemon juice followed by the olive oil. Use your hands to toss everything together until the fruit is well-dressed.
Pick apart the leaves of the Treviso or radicchio and Castelfranco lettuce and add them to the bowl. Gently drag the leaves through the juices of the fruit and vinaigrette. Taste for more seasoning and serve.
