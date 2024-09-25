Plum Pico De Gallo

Pico de gallo is a summer salsa staple, but adding to it a favorite and seasonal stone fruit, the plum, gives this salsa a refreshing spin. The red-fleshed plum, with its sweet and tart notes, plays beautifully off the bright grassiness and sharp heat of fresh jalapeño. Alternatively, feel free to use a red-fleshed pluot, plumcot or cherries here. Lemon juice marries them together with its floral acidity, while the rich heirloom tomato brings balance. As the salsa sits, which is recommended for the flavors to develop, the color of the fruit bleeds and reveals a really stunning ruby red tone. Note: You can use serrano chiles instead of jalapeño. This recipe greatly benefits from the kick of heat. Serve on tacos, tortas, tostadas, as an appetizer with tortilla chips, and anywhere you’d typically enjoy pico de gallo.