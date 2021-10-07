Pork Chops With Date Butter Sauce

If you have lots of fat left in the pan, pour off the fat from the skillet, leaving 1 tablespoon in the pan; otherwise, leave the fat in the pan and return it to low heat. Add the butter and shallots to the skillet, and once butter is mostly melted, begin adding 1 tablespoon of water at a time, swirling the skillet after each addition until combined; this ensures the sauce stays creamy and emulsified. After all the water is added, fold in the almonds, dates, parsley and oregano and remove the skillet from the heat. If the sauce seems a little thick, add another 1 tablespoon cold water. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.