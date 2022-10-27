Pumpkin Maple Drizzle Cakes

This autumn loaf cake combines pumpkin-spice warmth with a citrus brightness, thanks to a tart syrup that soaks into the loaves once they come out of the oven. A thick, rich maple icing finishes the cakes off in show-stopping fashion, but you can always leave it off and enjoy the syrup-soaked cakes plain. This recipe makes two loaf cakes to use up a whole 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree. If not eating or gifting the second cake, freeze it after it’s been soaked in syrup and cooled completely. Wrap it in plastic wrap, then foil and freeze for up to 6 months; thaw in the refrigerator for 2 days before icing and serving at room temperature.