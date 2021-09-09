Quick Green Fig Kimchi

Using a Microplane set over a medium bowl, finely grate the garlic and ginger into the bowl. Add the chile flakes, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame seeds and sugar. Thinly slice the dark green parts of the scallions on a diagonal; transfer to a bowl, cover and reserve in the refrigerator. Finely mince the remaining light green and white parts of the scallions, then add to the bowl with the chile powder and stir into a wet paste. Taste the paste to check if it needs more seasoning. If the paste is a little thick, use soy sauce to loosen it while adding more seasoning. If it’s already the proper consistency, use kosher salt.