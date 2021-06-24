Rainbow Cookies

Once the layers are all cool, flip the yellow layer onto a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper and peel off the parchment paper; spread half of the orange marmalade over the yellow layer. Carefully flip the orange layer onto a wire rack, remove the parchment, then carefully slide it on top of the yellow layer; spread the remaining marmalade on top of the orange layer. Carefully flip the red layer onto a wire rack, remove the parchment, then carefully slide it on top of the orange layer. Cover the stacked layers with plastic wrap, then place one of the quarter-sized baking sheets on top. Place a couple of soup cans on the sheet to weigh the layers down and transfer the setup to the refrigerator. Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.