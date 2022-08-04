Big & Boozy Panna Cotta

This large-format panna cotta takes all the fussiness out of serving the dessert in individual ramekins. It also allows you to have a cold, creamy dessert ready in the fridge for summer entertaining whenever you want it. Treat the panna cotta like ice cream and scoop large spoonfuls into bowls that you then top with whatever fresh, macerated fruit you prefer (see recipe below). Orange works well with most fruits, but if you are averse to it, simply leave the zest out of the panna cotta or use lemon instead; and in place of the orange liqueur use cherry eau de vie or rum.