Roast Pheasants With Double Cranberry Sauce

A honey-sweetened brine and a blanket of bacon help give roast pheasants lots of flavor in this warm fall dish. Cranberry juice and dried cranberries bolster a rich sauce to spoon over the tender poultry. If you like, stuff the cavities of the pheasants with small whole lemons, slices of onion, fresh sage or parsley. You can also season the outside of the pheasants with seasonal spices like cloves, nutmeg or cinnamon. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve more people. Call your butcher shop to see if it sells or can procure pheasants, or you can buy them online at Dartagnan.com.