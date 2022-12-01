Rubied Orange Trifle Blondies
These blondies take the traditional British trifle — typically a light-colored cake topped with whipped cream or custard and then fruit jelly — and transform it into stunning bar cookies. A chewy blondie base is baked, then topped with a cream cheese layer studded with fresh raspberries. A final layer of gelatin-set orange juice adds vibrant color and plenty of acidity, along with the ruby-like berries, to cut through the rich cookie. Serve these cookies cold — like you would a truffle — for the best texture, but they are also good sitting out at room temperature for up to two hours.
This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with baking spray, then line the bottom and two long sides with a sheet of parchment paper, cut to fit so it lies perfectly flat in the pan. Bend the excess parchment paper over the edges of the pan. If using metal binder clips, fasten the parchment to the edges of the pan (see Essential Bar Cookie Equipment).
Make the blondie base: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together both sugars, the vanilla and eggs until smooth, then whisk in the melted butter. Add the dry ingredients and stir with a silicone spatula until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
Bake for 10 minutes, then remove the pan from the oven and rap it firmly on the counter to deflate the batter. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the blondie base is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes more. Transfer the baking pan to a wire rack and let the blondie base cool completely.
Make the cream layer: In a small heatproof bowl, combine the milk and gelatin and let stand for 5 minutes to allow the gelatin to soften. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat until the milk is hot to the touch. Stir to dissolve the gelatin completely and reserve.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk (or in a large bowl and using a handheld mixer), combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt and beat on medium-low speed until smooth. With the mixer running, slowly drizzle in the hot milk and gelatin mixture and continue mixing until smooth. Scrape the cream cheese mixture over the cooled blondies and smooth the top. Lightly drop the pan on your counter to settle the cream cheese mixture evenly and flatten it well.
While the cream cheese mixture is still loose, use your finger to tear each raspberry in half and drop it over the cream cheese, spacing the berry halves evenly over the whole pan. Using the palm of your hand, lightly pat the raspberries down to ensure they are embedded in the cream cheese mixture. Place the pan in the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes.
While the cream cheese mixture chills, make the orange jelly layer: Pour the orange juice through a fine sieve set over a bowl to remove any pulp; discard the pulp. In a medium heatproof bowl, combine 1 cup orange juice and the gelatin and let stand for 5 minutes to allow the gelatin to soften. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat until the juice is hot to the touch. Stir to dissolve the gelatin completely then stir in the remaining 1 cup orange juice.
Remove the pan from the refrigerator. Position a spoon bowl side-down over the pan and pour the orange gelatin mixture onto it so it falls off the spoon gently and onto the cream cheese and raspberries and covers them almost completely. Cover the pan with plastic wrap, pulling it tightly to the sides so no plastic touches the jelly layer. Return the pan to the refrigerator and let chill until the jelly layer is set, at least 2 hours or overnight.
Run a paring knife along the two short sides of the pan to release the cookie slab then use the overhanging parchment paper like a sling to lift the slab from the pan and transfer it to a cutting board; slide out and discard the parchment. Cut the slab into 4 lengthwise rows by 8 crosswise columns to make 32 bars. Sprinkle the tops of the bars with nonpareils just before serving. Serve cold.
