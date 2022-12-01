Rubied Orange Trifle Blondies

These blondies take the traditional British trifle — typically a light-colored cake topped with whipped cream or custard and then fruit jelly — and transform it into stunning bar cookies. A chewy blondie base is baked, then topped with a cream cheese layer studded with fresh raspberries. A final layer of gelatin-set orange juice adds vibrant color and plenty of acidity, along with the ruby-like berries, to cut through the rich cookie. Serve these cookies cold — like you would a truffle — for the best texture, but they are also good sitting out at room temperature for up to two hours.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.