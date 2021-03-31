Sablés (But not, like, regular sablés, cool sablés)

“One of the fun things about being an American living in Europe is that many parts of fairly innocuous American culture suddenly become hip,” Rebekah Peppler says in her cookbook “À Table” (Chronicle Books, 2021). “Take drop cookies. Your chocolate chip, your peanut butter, your white chocolate macadamia: All have become très cool in Paris. But the French forget their own best cookie. Sablés are simple, crumbly (‘sablé’ means sandy), two-bite cookies rich with butter and not much else, just as good freshly baked as they are a few days later. This recipe is an update on the classic with extra vanilla and salt and a coating of turbinado sugar.”