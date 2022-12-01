Salted Peppermint and Macadamia Biscotti

This cookie has all the aroma of peppermint you expect for the holidays, but balanced with warm and rich macadamia nuts. Typical biscotti are cut from firm dough logs, but these cookies are inspired by the Roman style of biscotti called tozzetti, which are made by baking up a slab of pourable batter that’s cut into bars for a second bake. Once the bars are cooled and crisp, dip the tops in melted white chocolate and sprinkle them with crushed peppermint candy canes. An added sprinkling of flaky sea salt, along with the macadamia nuts, helps ground the white chocolate and mint flavors and keep them from being too cloying.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.