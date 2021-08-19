Advertisement
Sesame Salt With Coriander and Urfa Chile

10 minutes
Makes 2/3 cup
A slice of honeydew melon dipped in a spice mix.
Urfa chile and coriander add pep to nutty sesame seeds in this salt that pairs well with honeydew melon.
(Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)
1

Add the sesame seeds and coriander to a small skillet set over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until fragrant and and warmed through, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a bowl and let cool completely. Immediately add the urfa chile flakes to the still-warm skillet and let it stand to allow the ambient heat to lightly warm the chile.

2

Pour the sesame seeds and coriander into a spice grinder or small food processor and pulse until finely ground. Return the ground seeds to the bowl and add the urfa chile flakes, salt and sugar. Use your fingers to mix and rub the salt until everything is evenly combined.

3

Spread out on a plate or small baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for about 2 hours or overnight. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

