Sesame Salt With Coriander and Urfa Chile
Urfa, a mild chile that tastes smoky and has a pleasant dried-fruit sweetness, plays well with bright coriander. The addition of lightly toasted sesame seeds gives this salt mix a mole-like flavor profile that works well with honeydew melon.
Add the sesame seeds and coriander to a small skillet set over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until fragrant and and warmed through, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a bowl and let cool completely. Immediately add the urfa chile flakes to the still-warm skillet and let it stand to allow the ambient heat to lightly warm the chile.
Pour the sesame seeds and coriander into a spice grinder or small food processor and pulse until finely ground. Return the ground seeds to the bowl and add the urfa chile flakes, salt and sugar. Use your fingers to mix and rub the salt until everything is evenly combined.
Spread out on a plate or small baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for about 2 hours or overnight. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
