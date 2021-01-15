Shaker Buddha's Hand Tart

The Buddha’s hand slices in this tart create a striking presentation on top. A mandoline makes quick work of the slicing, but a sharp chef’s knife and a steady hand will also work. Glazing the top of the tart with the jam isn’t necessary if serving right away, but it does help give the tart a beautiful finish and keeps the top from drying out.

You will have leftover slices of fruit, but you can use them in many other ways: Toss a handful of thin slices into an arugula salad with Parmesan shavings, grind some zest with salt or sugar in a food processor to make flavored seasonings, add slices to vodka and sugar to make your own liqueur or add a handful of chopped slices to your favorite lemon bar recipe for an extra pop of citrusy brightness.