Sheet Pan Sausages with Cherry Tomatoes and Onions
All the cooking for this dish takes place in the oven and couldn’t be easier to prepare for. You can even prepare the onions on the baking sheet in advance and refrigerate them for a day so you can throw them directly in the oven when ready to start cooking. Use whatever sausages you like and swap in large wedges of ripe tomatoes if that’s all you have.
Heat the oven to 450 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the onions with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until they begin to brown on the bottom, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes to the baking sheet and shake gently to help them settle around the onions. Tuck the sausages in and among the tomatoes and onions and flip them over a couple times to ensure they’re coated with oil. Return the baking sheet to the oven and roast until the tomatoes are blistered and beginning to burst and the sausages are cooked through and browned on top, 25 to 30 minutes.
Once the sausages come out of the oven, rub the warm toast with the cut sides of the garlic clove halves and drizzle with more olive oil. Serve the sausages, onions and tomatoes with or on top of the toasts.
