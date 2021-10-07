Sizzled Dates With Za’atar, Thyme and Feta

Sizzling dates — something in between the quickness of sauteing and the more oil-heavy cooking method called pan-frying — turns regular dates into warm and caramelized dates that are a little crispy and an overall way more sexy date. In this recipe, hot oil saturates the dates, making them a little savory. Za’atar, fresh thyme and lemon add brightness to the rich, caramelized dates, while feta adds a creamy, salty sharpness. Don’t skip the bread here, which you’ll need to mop up all the flavorful juices on the plate. This dish is ideal served as a cheese course or appetizer before a meal.