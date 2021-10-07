Slightly Spicy, Citrusy and Minty Soaked Dates

Place the dates in a 16-ounce airtight container or bowl so they lie flat and in a single layer. In a small saucepan, heat the water until it begins to simmer. Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to remove the orange’s zest in wide strips. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the orange zest strips, mint leaves and chiles. Let the water cool to room temperature then pour over the dates. Cover the container, transfer to the refrigerator and let the dates soak for at least 4 hours and up to two weeks.