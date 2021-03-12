Spiced Rice and Fish With Minty Peas
This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.
This simple rice dish is adaptable to any kind of fish, particularly salmon or even high-quality canned fish. If you have curry powder, use it in place of the coriander and cumin. Don’t like mint? Use cilantro, good ol’ flat-leaf parsley or leave it out altogether.
If making this recipe separate from the rest of the dishes in the Week of Meals plan, roast 2 pounds fish fillets to get the 1 ¼ pounds cooked fish needed for the recipe.
Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water and bring to a boil. Season the water with a large pinch of salt, then stir in the peas. Return to a simmer and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, microwave the peas according to the package directions until tender.) Drain the peas, then transfer to a large bowl; reserve the pan.
Roughly chop the mint, then set aside a large pinch. Add the rest of the chopped mint to the peas, along with 1 tablespoon olive oil and the scallions. Juice half the lemon (about 2 tablespoons juice) and add it to the peas; cut the other lemon half in quarters and reserve. Season with salt and pepper and let the peas stand while you cook the rice.
Return the saucepan to medium-high heat and add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the shallot and cook, stirring, until soft and starting to brown at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin and chile flakes and stir until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Stir in the rice until coated with the oil and spices, then season the rice with salt and pepper.
Add the water and bring to a simmer. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low and cook, undisturbed, until the rice is done, about 15 minutes. Remove the fish from the refrigerator while the rice cooks.
Uncover the rice and gently stir it with a fork to separate the grains. Return the fish to the rice and gently break it up into bite-size pieces; cover and let stand off the heat for 1 minute to warm the fish in the rice. Divide the rice and fish among four serving dishes, followed by the peas. Sprinkle each plate with some of the reserved chopped mint and serve each with a lemon quarter.
