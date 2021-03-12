Spiced Rice and Fish With Minty Peas

This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.

This simple rice dish is adaptable to any kind of fish, particularly salmon or even high-quality canned fish. If you have curry powder, use it in place of the coriander and cumin. Don’t like mint? Use cilantro, good ol’ flat-leaf parsley or leave it out altogether.

If making this recipe separate from the rest of the dishes in the Week of Meals plan, roast 2 pounds fish fillets to get the 1 ¼ pounds cooked fish needed for the recipe.