Sticky Toffee Date Bars

This recipe takes the flavor of sticky toffee pudding — a classic British dessert, especially around the holidays — and packages it in an irresistibly chewy rectangle of a cookie. Chopped dates and molasses contribute a sticky richness, while a topping of turbinado sugar offers plenty of crunch to contrast the soft cookie. This cookie requires a bit of pan-banging to release the air that’s produced from the baking soda as the cookie slab bakes. It might seem unnecessary, but this technique is what gives the cookie its distinctive texture. And when it comes to chopping dates, I find that periodically running the blade of your knife and your fingers under cold water helps tame the stickiness without making the slippery mess of doing the same with vegetable oil.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.