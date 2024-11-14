Kiano Moju's Swahili Lamb Biriyani

This Swahili-style biriyani reflects the influences of Arab traders who settled along the Swahili coast, resulting in a host of dishes with slightly different preparations and flavors from their international counterparts.

Instead of a mixed rice dish, the Swahili version of biriyani is sauce-driven, featuring a rich gravy with velvety chunks of lamb cascading over colorfully fragrant basmati rice. Kiano Moju makes the recipe with chicken in her “AfriCali” cookbook, but when making this dish for the holidays or a special occasion, Moju prefers to use lamb.