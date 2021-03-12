Swiss & Swiss Toasts With Spiked Radishes
This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.
Tender greens mingling with melty cheese on toast is simple, perfect comfort food. Crisp, spicy radishes are dressed with hot sauce here to add a pop of brightness to the cheesy greens. Using a thick slab of bread makes this a substantial dinner toast suitable for eating with a knife and fork.
If you have kale or spinach, use that in place of the swiss chard leaves, but add a stalk or two of celery to take the place of the chard’s stems. If you don’t have Worcestershire sauce, use soy sauce, Dijon mustard or simply omit it and season the greens with lots of freshly ground black pepper.
Make the radishes by combining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl with the vinegar and hot sauce. Roughly chop or quarter the radishes and add them to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature or in the fridge until ready to serve.
Separate the swiss chard leaves from their stems, then tear the leaves into rough 2-inch pieces with your hands; thinly slice the stems, discarding any woody or dried ends. In a medium bowl, toss the swiss cheese with the flour until evenly combined.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until the oil starts to shimmer. Add the swiss chard stems and shallot, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and starting to brown at the edges, about 6 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the swiss chard leaves all at once, then cook, stirring as they wilt, until the leaves are fully wilted and tender, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Stir in the cheese until evenly combined, then cover the skillet and let cook for 2 minutes to melt the cheese. Meanwhile, toast the bread.
Uncover the skillet and stir to ensure the greens are completely coated in the melted cheese. Divide the toasted bread among four serving plates, then spoon the greens and cheese onto the toast. Divide the radishes and their vinaigrette among the plates and serve.
