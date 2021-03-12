Swiss & Swiss Toasts With Spiked Radishes

This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.

Tender greens mingling with melty cheese on toast is simple, perfect comfort food. Crisp, spicy radishes are dressed with hot sauce here to add a pop of brightness to the cheesy greens. Using a thick slab of bread makes this a substantial dinner toast suitable for eating with a knife and fork.

If you have kale or spinach, use that in place of the swiss chard leaves, but add a stalk or two of celery to take the place of the chard’s stems. If you don’t have Worcestershire sauce, use soy sauce, Dijon mustard or simply omit it and season the greens with lots of freshly ground black pepper.