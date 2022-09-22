Thomcord Grape and Corn Cake

This simple cake has sweet corn flavor and a layer of jammy, bright Thomcord grapes. Cook the grapes first so their juices thicken enough to sit atop the cake rather than disappearing into the batter. The key to this cake’s texture is soaking the cornmeal in the wet ingredients, which allows it to fully cook during baking so there’s no unpleasant grainy texture. Make this cake ahead of time; kept in an airtight container for up to three days, it will get more and more moist with each day.