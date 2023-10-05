Rice Noodle-Crusted “Coco” Fried Shrimp

These are what seem to be the original “coconut shrimp,” as noted in Vic Bergeron’s 1968 cookbook, “Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook.” But instead of coconut, the shrimp are coated in crushed rice noodles that have been deep-fried first, so they’re light and crunchy. The texture of the noodles gives the shrimp an extremely light and crunchy coating — similar to the crispy fried edges of Japanese tempura — that makes them fun to eat. Cocktail sauce spiced with more prepared horseradish cuts the fried crunchy shrimp with plenty of nose-tingling heat.