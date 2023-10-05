These are a play on both sweet-and-sour pork ribs and char sui made with pork tenderloin, which were both staples of pupu platters in tiki bars. A homemade sweet-and-sour sauce — akin to American barbecue sauce — of pineapple juice, ketchup and rum is cooked down and brushed over the pork and also served alongside it. This recipe gives both an appetizer way of serving it and a way to serve the pork as a main dish for a tiki-themed dinner, served with rice and steamed greens.

An alternative plating of sweet and sour pork tenderloin. (Kell Lorenz / For The Times; styling by Jennifer Sacks / For The Times)