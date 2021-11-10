Turmeric-Roasted Squash With Caramelized Dates and Spicy Nuts

This deeply caramelized and warm squash dish is a modern update on the typical sweet potato/pumpkin mash. Here, tender but dense chunks of squash are roasted in spicy turmeric oil alongside sweet, chewy dates and bright slices of lemon. The whole affair is drizzled with toasted hazelnuts, bathed in honey and chile flakes, just before serving to add lots of vibrant and bold flavors to the hearty squash. Red- or orange-fleshed squashes like red kuri and kabocha work best here because their skin is edible, but you can also use peeled butternut squash or sugar pumpkin.