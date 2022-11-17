Winter Salad With Hare Krishna Dressing
Almonds and nutritional yeast lend this creamy dressing an addictive nuttiness that makes it great to pour on not just salad greens but also roasted vegetables or grain bowls. If you have time, make the dressing up to a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld. Asafetida is a spice commonly used in Indian cooking. Search for it at Indian grocery stores or online.
In a high-powered blender, combine the almonds, olive oil, nutritional yeast, liquid aminos and asafetida. Turn the blender on low and slowly drizzle in the water until everything forms a smooth dressing. Pour the dressing into a bowl and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When ready to serve, place the lettuce leaves in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with some of the salad dressing, then top with the pomegranate seeds, parsley and sunflower seeds. Serve with extra dressing on the side.
