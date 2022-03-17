Advertisement
XLG&T (Extra Lime Gin & Tonic)

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, add six of the lime wedges, the sugar and salt. Muddle until the juice is extracted and the sugar and salt dissolve. Add the gin and ice and shake until chilled, at least 15 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass and top with the tonic. Garnish with the remaining two lime wedges to serve.

