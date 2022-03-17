Share
XLG&T (Extra Lime Gin & Tonic)
Time5 minutes
YieldsMakes 1 drink
This spin on a gin and tonic lands in the lime-as-necessity camp, served in the traditional glass of choice: the Collins.
1
In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, add six of the lime wedges, the sugar and salt. Muddle until the juice is extracted and the sugar and salt dissolve. Add the gin and ice and shake until chilled, at least 15 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass and top with the tonic. Garnish with the remaining two lime wedges to serve.
