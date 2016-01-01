Sean A. Andrade

Partner

Andrade Gonzalez LLP

University of Pennsylvania Law School

Litigation

Sean Andrade is an exceptionally talented and creative lawyer who is well known for his ongoing representation of the nation’s second-largest school district, the Los Angeles Unified School District, playing a critical role in leading the district through the recent chapter of numerous difficult and complex, multi-plaintiff tort matters and the high-stakes efforts to obtain insurance coverage for those same multi-million litigations. On the insurance front, Andrade has developed an expertise in all types of commercial insurance, successfully handling all types of liability claims issues and matters involving intellectual property, the sale of copyrighted patterns in the fashion industry, officers and directors’ coverage and failed solar arrays on satellites in space.