Healthy Living/Open Enrollment 2021

Open Enrollment: November 2021
A Powerful Partnership: Providence Southern California is Perfectly Paired with a Medicare Advantage Plan
When looking for a primary care provider, what matters most?
During a difficult year and a half to begin the 2020s, we’ve learned much about the way we interact with our health care provider.
With today’s world as it is, it can be hard to feel positive.
Annual Medicare enrollment has begun for 2022.
Open Enrollment / Healthy Living: October 2021
If you’re signing up for Medicare for the first time or wanting to switch plans during the open enrollment period, navigating all the requirements and options can prove overwhelming.