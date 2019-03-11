Jared Walsh, Dillon Peters make an impact in Angels’ 9-9 tie with Mariners

The Angels tied the Seattle Mariners 9-9 on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 9-8-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Angels minor leaguer Jared Walsh, who has been in camp as a two-way player this spring, punctuated a six-run ninth inning with a one-out, two-run double to left field. He had entered the game as a pitcher in the eighth inning before moving to first base and entering the batting order. … Cesar Puello started the rally with a two-run homer. Brennon Lund drew a walk with the bases loaded, sending in the Angels’ third run of the inning. Jhoan Urena reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed catching prospect Jack Kruger to score.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Dillon Peters pitched four innings as a starter, the longest outing for any Angels starter this spring. He threw 38 of 59 pitches for strikes, faced only four batters above the minimum and struck out two. Peters did not give up a run. He has only been charged with only one earned run in 10 innings pitched this spring. … Reliever Noe Ramirez was charged with four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. … Angels pitchers yielded nine hits.
EXTRA BASES: Walsh entered the game as a reliever in the eighth inning and recorded one out. He faced five batters, three of whom he walked, then moved over to play first base. Manager Brad Ausmus had to bring Walsh’s first baseman’s glove to the mound and forfeit the Angels’ designated hitter to pull off the switch. "I was really disappointed. I need to attack the zone a little more," said Walsh, who was not expecting to play in both positions Sunday. “I was very fortunate for that opportunity to come up in the last inning.”
UP NEXT: The Angels will travel to Surprise Stadium to face the Texas Rangers on Monday at 1 p.m. PDT. Matt Harvey is scheduled to start. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.