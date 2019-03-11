Jared Walsh, Dillon Peters make an impact in Angels’ 9-9 tie with Mariners

EXTRA BASES: Walsh entered the game as a reliever in the eighth inning and recorded one out. He faced five batters, three of whom he walked, then moved over to play first base. Manager Brad Ausmus had to bring Walsh’s first baseman’s glove to the mound and forfeit the Angels’ designated hitter to pull off the switch. "I was really disappointed. I need to attack the zone a little more," said Walsh, who was not expecting to play in both positions Sunday. “I was very fortunate for that opportunity to come up in the last inning.”