Angels live updates: Anthony Rendon likely to miss two more weeks with hamstring injury

The Angels open the second half of season at Angel Stadium in a three-gamer series vs. the Seattle Mariners. Follow along with The Times’ reporters.
Anthony Rendon likely to miss another couple of weeks with hamstring injury
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will likely miss another couple of weeks with a left hamstring strain that has kept him out since July 5.
Entering the All-Star break, the team had been hopeful that Rendon would be able to return for Friday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
However, Rendon said his recovery “isn’t going as great as we wanted, so we’re gonna take a little more time to kind of figure it out.”
This is Rendon’s third stint on the injured list this year. In April, he missed 11 games with a left groin strain. In May, he missed nine because of a left knee contusion. Friday’s game will be the seventh he has missed with the hamstring strain, which he initially sustained while charging for a ground ball July 4.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said Friday that, “if everything progressed properly, right around the beginning of August sounds like a solid maybe” for Rendon’s return.
Both Maddon and Rendon said the 31-year-old, who is in the second season of a seven-year, $245-million contract, didn’t do anything to make his injury worse but that it simply hasn’t gotten better as fast as they initially expected.
“We might think it’s bio-mechanical, to where it’s just my anatomy,” Rendon said. “Trying to figure out how we can prevent these kinds of injuries from happening in the future.”
He added: “It’s definitely frustrating, to say the least, but I’ve learned a lot this year, not just physically but mentally and how to handle these things even better.”
Even when he has been healthy this year, Rendon has struggled. In 58 games, he has hit just .240 with a .712 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six home runs and 34 RBIs.
Rendon attributed some of those struggles to his injuries, which have all occurred to his left leg.
“I just had no backside,” he said. “I’ll have great moments, you can probably see on video. But not being able to fire, not being able to be connected, and battling injuries on top of that doesn’t help at all trying to compensate for my left leg, my right leg, and vice versa, just trying to find that comfortability.
“Not being able to stay in the weight room because of three non-impact injuries in the first half, and not being able to stay strong. Legs are the big reason why we hit, so you kind of need them.”
In other injury news Friday: Maddon said Mike Trout (right calf strain) is “getting close to 100%" and will likely be back before Rendon, though it remains undetermined when he will be able to go out on a rehabilitation assignment. Trout still needs to run the bases and perform other baseball activities at full intensity before then. ... Justin Upton (right low back strain) is progressing, but his return also remains unclear. Maddon said the team hasn’t decided yet whether Upton will need to go on a rehab assignment.
Five observations about the Angels as they start the second half of the season
The best way to describe the Angels’ first half of the season: survival.
They dealt with key injuries to several stars and inconsistencies from their role players. They managed repeated shuffling to their roster and struggles on the mound. They overcame a poor start in the two months to reach the All-Star break over .500.
Manager Joe Maddon’s evaluation: “We got better. [That] is probably the best way to look at it.”
But another 2 1/2 months to go, and plenty of questions left to be answered, the Angels aren’t out of survival mode yet.
As they begin the second half of the season, here’s a look at where they’re at and what they need to do to make a legitimate playoff push down the stretch.
The Dodgers and Angels need pitchers. Here are 10 possible trade options for them
The Dodgers, who lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery, Clayton Kershaw to left forearm tightness and Trevor Bauer to a Major League Baseball-imposed administrative leave in the wake of a sexual assault investigation into the right-hander, are in dire need of starting pitching.
So are the Angels, who could have a prolific offense when Mike Trout returns from a right calf strain but have a weak rotation that ranks 25th in the major leagues with a 5.06 ERA, 28th with 426 2/3 innings pitched, an average of about 4 2/3 innings a start, and 25th with a 1.38 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning).
With nine teams clearly out of playoff contention coming out of the All-Star break, there should be no shortage of “sellers” before the July 30 trade deadline.
But with five American League teams within 5 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot and two National League teams within 6 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot, there should be no shortage of “buyers,” which could make the competition for highly sought-after players fierce.
With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 starting pitchers, with varying degrees of availability, that the Dodgers and Angels could target in trades this month:
Shohei Ohtani solidifies role as baseball’s biggest attraction in All-Star debut
DENVER — They cheered their own, hometown ovations for Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black and shortstop Trevor Story, and a raucous welcome back to former Rockies star Nolan Arenado.
They booed players from the Yankees and Dodgers, jeering even Chris Taylor for his place on an evil big-market team.
For almost every other player introduced at the start of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game, however, the crowd reception was routine.
For only one other player did the 49,184 inside Coors Field make an exception, roaring to life at the announcement of one more specific name.
“Leading off,” Fox broadcaster Joe Buck announced over the stadium public-address system, “the designated hitter, and starting pitcher: Shohei Ohtani!”
Suddenly, as the Angels’ two-way star flashed across the video board, warming up in the bullpen in preparation for his first All-Star game appearance, a jam-packed ballpark went nuts.
If ever there was a doubt about Ohtani’s place, popularity and impact within the sport, this week’s festivities had delivered one more moment putting them to rest.