Angels live updates: Anthony Rendon likely to miss two more weeks with hamstring injury

Anthony Rendon likely to miss another couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Anthony Rendon will miss another couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will likely miss another couple of weeks with a left hamstring strain that has kept him out since July 5.

Entering the All-Star break, the team had been hopeful that Rendon would be able to return for Friday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

However, Rendon said his recovery “isn’t going as great as we wanted, so we’re gonna take a little more time to kind of figure it out.”

This is Rendon’s third stint on the injured list this year. In April, he missed 11 games with a left groin strain. In May, he missed nine because of a left knee contusion. Friday’s game will be the seventh he has missed with the hamstring strain, which he initially sustained while charging for a ground ball July 4.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Friday that, “if everything progressed properly, right around the beginning of August sounds like a solid maybe” for Rendon’s return.

Both Maddon and Rendon said the 31-year-old, who is in the second season of a seven-year, $245-million contract, didn’t do anything to make his injury worse but that it simply hasn’t gotten better as fast as they initially expected.

“We might think it’s bio-mechanical, to where it’s just my anatomy,” Rendon said. “Trying to figure out how we can prevent these kinds of injuries from happening in the future.”

He added: “It’s definitely frustrating, to say the least, but I’ve learned a lot this year, not just physically but mentally and how to handle these things even better.”

Even when he has been healthy this year, Rendon has struggled. In 58 games, he has hit just .240 with a .712 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six home runs and 34 RBIs.

Rendon attributed some of those struggles to his injuries, which have all occurred to his left leg.

“I just had no backside,” he said. “I’ll have great moments, you can probably see on video. But not being able to fire, not being able to be connected, and battling injuries on top of that doesn’t help at all trying to compensate for my left leg, my right leg, and vice versa, just trying to find that comfortability.

“Not being able to stay in the weight room because of three non-impact injuries in the first half, and not being able to stay strong. Legs are the big reason why we hit, so you kind of need them.”

In other injury news Friday: Maddon said Mike Trout (right calf strain) is “getting close to 100%" and will likely be back before Rendon, though it remains undetermined when he will be able to go out on a rehabilitation assignment. Trout still needs to run the bases and perform other baseball activities at full intensity before then. ... Justin Upton (right low back strain) is progressing, but his return also remains unclear. Maddon said the team hasn’t decided yet whether Upton will need to go on a rehab assignment.