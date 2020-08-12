Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Griffin Canning on the mound as team eyes sweep

The Angels will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics when right-hander Griffin Canning opposes right-hander Chris Bassitt in a 1 p.m. game Wednesday in Angel Stadium.

The American League West-leading A’s had won nine straight games when they arrived in Anaheim, but the Angels erased a 9-4 fourth-inning deficit to win a 10-9 slugfest on Monday night and clubbed four homers in a 6-0 victory Tuesday night.

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling … we’ve already won the series, but you cannot be satisfied with that,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after Tuesday night’s win. “You’ve got to come out [Wednesday] and really try to take that third game, especially in this short season.”

After a sluggish start offensively, the bats of the Angels, who are in fourth place with a 7-11 record, are beginning to warm. They hit four homers in each of the last two games, including two by Mike Trout on Monday night and one on both Monday and Tuesday by struggling third baseman Anthony Rendon.

The Angels are tied with the San Diego Padres for the major-league lead with 32 home runs, and of the 88 runs they’ve scored this season, 58 of them, or 65.9%, have come via the homer.

But they went one for nine with runners in scoring position Tuesday night and are batting .200 (29 for 145) in those situations on the season.

“I don’t think everybody started the way we thought we would offensively, but we’ve kind of come around here lately,” said catcher Jason Castro, whose three-run homer keyed a five-run fourth inning Tuesday. “It’s been really fun to watch, fun to be a part of.

“We know what we’re capable of, and I think we’re just kind of starting to scratch the surface with getting everyone going. With the abbreviated spring training 2.0, there was some catching-up to do with everybody; we had to ramp up so quickly. But I think we’re starting to hit our stride.”

Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game:



1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

3. Mike Trout — Center field

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

6. Albert Pujols — First base

7. Jason Castro — Catcher

8. Jo Adell — Right field

9. Brian Goodwin — Left field

Griffin Canning — Starting pitcher

