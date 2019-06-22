Andrew Cancio retains title with early knockout over Alberto Machado

Cancio suffered three cuts around both of his eyes but continued a relentless attack to the body and head of Machado. In the first two rounds, Cancio looked every part the champion, fighting like a man on a mission to prove his victory four months ago was no fluke. He stood tall and went toe-to-toe with Machado. By the third round he had to overcome adversity, much like he did in first encounter with Machado.