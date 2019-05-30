Women's lightweight champion will return to police job after title fight against Katie Taylor

“The world championship [fights] I’ve organized with my little team … when some were over, there was no pay,” she said. “My trainer is my promoter. I have my manager, my agent. We have someone who helps with the sponsors, someone to do the media and another person with the mail. They deserve to be paid something. I have to do a lot myself, but I’m so grateful for the volunteers around me because if they weren’t there, I would not be a 10-time WBC champion.”