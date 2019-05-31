Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury set for rematch next year

Unbeaten heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and former champion Tyson Fury agreed to a rematch in 2020, Wilder and an industry official announced Friday.

Wilder posted the news on his Twitter account, writing, “As I always say, I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before, I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP!! Luis Ortiz is first and Tyson Fury is next.”

Wilder earlier this week thwarted the idea of a superfight with three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who meets California’s Andy Ruiz Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, by announcing he would fight Cuba’s Luis Ortiz in a rematch of their 2018 bout won by Wilder by 10th-round technical knockout.

That bout, on Showtime pay-per-view, may be headed to Staples Center in the early fall.

Then, Wilder announced Friday’s bombshell, saying he was going to meet Fury again following their classic December draw at Staples Center.

In that bout, England’s former three-belt champion was widely viewed as the superior boxer, but Wilder knocked him down twice, including a 12th-round decking in which Fury dramatically arose as the seconds counted to survive.

Fury is set to fight Germany’s Tom Schwarz on June 15 on ESPN. It’s unclear who will televise the Wilder-Fury rematch.

