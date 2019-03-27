Henry Cejudo will headline UFC 238 against top-ranked contender Marlon Moraes

Henry Cejudo will have the opportunity to become one of only four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history June 8 in Chicago when he headlines UFC 238 against top-ranked contender Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight belt.
The organization announced the fight Wednesday after Orange County’s T.J. Dillashaw vacated the 135-pound belt this month after it was revealed he’d tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance one day before fighting Cejudo in January.
With a victory, the Los Angeles-born Cejudo (14-2) would join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as UFC fighters to simultaneously wear two belts.
The pay-per-view card at United Center includes a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Valentina Shevchenko and contender Jessica Eye.
Brazil’s Moraes (22-5) has elevated to No. 1 contender with four consecutive victories, including a Feb. 2 first-round submission by guillotine choke of countryman Raphael Assuncao. The 30-year-old Moraes has also defeated Jimmie Rivera, Aljamain Sterling and John Dodson during his winning streak.
Cejudo, who resides in Phoenix, claimed the flyweight belt at Staples Center last year by ending the record title reign of Demetrious Johnson by decision, and then he scored a first-round technical knockout of Dillashaw Jan. 19 in a flyweight bout.
The former 2008 Olympic wrestling champion has said bantamweight might be the more comfortable division for him, and the UFC has made moves to decrease its flyweight stable in recent months, raising questions about the future of the men’s 125-pound division.