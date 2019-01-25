Ryan Bader looks to join ranks of two-division champions with win at Bellatore heavyweight final

“I keep notes on my phone, certain things I can look at as I’m heading to the fight, whenever I’m feeling a little anxious. They can be motivators for me, or things on him, too — the age part, or, ‘If it goes the distance, if we’re in a crazy scramble, it’s only going to benefit me and my cardio’ — things like that. I’ve got about seven notes, and my goals as well — to be a champion. Those notes check me and let me know, ‘All right, I’ve got this … .’”