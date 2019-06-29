MMA Rankings: Henry Cejudo is the man of the moment

It was a busy month in the bantamweight division. Henry Cejudo captured the UFC bantamweight title with a come-from-behind win over Marlon Moraes. Next up for Cejudo might be Aljamain Sterling, who picked up a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Petr Yan has also established himself as a force in the division and he picked up another win, this time over Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision. Finally, Kyoji Horiguchi is now Bellator and Rizin champion after beating Darrion Caldwell by decision in New York.