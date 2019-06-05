Sports is the ultimate David vs. Goliath, and Andy Ruiz's win is why we all still watch

Ruiz didn’t have the pedigree but he had belief. Now that he has both, this fall he becomes the hunted. Now that Joshua has been stripped of his mystique, we get to see if he still has the belief that got him there in the first place. Remember his rise was far from destined as the then 21-year-old stood in a London court pleading guilty to drug-dealing charges back in 2011. The same heart that made him a star is the same heart that got Ruiz off the mat and provided us with one of the greatest rounds of boxing in recent memory.