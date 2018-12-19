Oscar Valdez has a new foe and date for his featherweight title defense

The ESPN-televised card, to start at 6 p.m. Pacific, is scheduled now to serve as a four-fight joint showing that will include ESPN-Plus coverage that will start at 9 p.m. Pacific and close with the light-heavyweight title rematch between champion Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) and Russia’s Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs).