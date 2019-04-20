Chargers draft analysis: Backup plans for Philip Rivers are in order

Roster decisions: As much sense as Rosen-to-the-Chargers makes, adding him now would invite some potential awkwardness between good friends Taylor and Lynn and rely on the sometimes-polarizing Rosen accepting being buried on the bench for who knows how long — just one season after he started 13 NFL games. Given the Chargers’ projected game-day roster makeup and commitment to Taylor, who signed for two years, trading for Rosen might not be as simple as it appears.