Chargers vs. Patriots: How the teams match up for AFC divisional playoff game

Having played Baltimore twice in the last three weeks, the Chargers might find the field a little roomier against New England and its 21st-ranked total defense. What the Patriots do best statistically is prevent points (ranked seventh) and rushing yards (11th). Melvin Gordon, who has been slowed by injuries to both knees of late, hasn’t run for as many as 70 yards in a game since Nov. 11. He also has only nine receptions over his last four games, including one catch in the Chargers’ AFC wild-card victory over the Ravens. In Week 8 last year, he had a season-high 132 yards in 14 carries at New England. Philip Rivers’ production also has tempered as the games have tightened late in the season. Over the last month, he has twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes. His passer rating for a game hasn’t reached 90, which is roughly the league average, since Dec. 9. The Patriots gave up more than 300 yards passing four times in their first seven games but not since. Only two of their last nine opponents scored more than 17 points. The Chargers have been held to fewer than 20 points once.