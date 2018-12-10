What we learned from the Chargers' 26-21 victory over the Bengals

The Chargers had a legitimate weapon against the Bengals in Michael Badgley. The rookie kicker made all four of his field goal tries and a pair of extra points to outscore three teams on Sunday, including the Rams. Badgley's output included a franchise-record 59-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. “He hasn’t been a kicker his whole life, so he has a little more — not that being a kicker your whole life is a negative, by any means — but I’ve seen him throw the football,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “He can throw the heck out of the ball. Just the way he carries himself, I guess, is a little more like a guy who has played other positions in his life.”