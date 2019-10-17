Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Russell Okung announces he’s returning to Chargers, months after blood clot in lung

Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung in 2017
Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, shown in 2017, has been sidelined since suffering a pulmonary embolism in June.
(John Hefti / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
11:56 AM
Share

The Chargers finally received good news regarding a player’s availability when Russell Okung announced he was returning.

The team’s starting left tackle had been out since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in his lung.

He remains on the nonfootball illness list. Once Okung practices, the Chargers have three weeks to activate him.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Okung called his road back “an intense battle” and wrote that he would be “back to football as early as Week 7.”

Advertisement

The Chargers (2-4) play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Okung and the Chargers also reworked his contract in order to give him the opportunity to earn his entire scheduled 2019 salary of $13 million.

Trent Scott, an undrafted player out of Grambling State in his second season, has been starting in Okung’s absence.

The Chargers lost starting center Mike Pouncey last week to season-ending neck surgery.

Advertisement

Also on Thursday, the Chargers placed wide receiver Travis Benjamin on injured reserve because of a quadriceps issue. To fill the open roster spot, they re-signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Benjamin has had a problem with dropped passes this season. In five games, he had six receptions for 30 yards.

Chargers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement