Alabama’s Jedrick Wills could be surging toward Chargers

The Chargers are in need of an upgrade on the offensive line, and some recent speculation has connected them to Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, one of the top tackles in the draft.

Wills played some as a freshman before emerging as a starter as a sophomore. His NFL stock surged this past season when he became a dominant figure for the Crimson Tide as a junior.

“I kept my head down and kept grinding,” Wills said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “I knew I was a great player. I just tried to work hard each day see where I was at at the end of the season.”

The Chargers’ offense struggled up front in 2019, thanks in part to injuries to left tackle Russell Okung and center Mike Pouncey, who is still awaiting medical clearance to resume his career.

Okung, 32, has been a solid contributor when healthy but could be a candidate to be cut, depending on how general manager Tom Telesco eventually builds his roster.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Wills allowed one sack during the past two years at Alabama. He called himself a “fast learner” with a “high football IQ.”

He said his goal at the combine is to prove he should be the first offensive lineman drafted in April.

“It’s something I want to take pride in, something I’ve trained to be ever since I started playing football,” Wills said. “It’s been a dream of mine.”