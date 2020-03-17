Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Complete coverage: 2020 NFL free agency

Where will former New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady sign?
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
March 17, 2020
8:21 AM
Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the Patriots; Chargers, Raiders could be in play
Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the Patriots; Chargers, Raiders could be in play
Tom Brady announces that after nine Super Bowl appearances, six championship rings and three NFL MVP awards, he is leaving the New England Patriots.
Rams vs. Patriots rematch at SoFi Stadium will happen without Tom Brady
Rams vs. Patriots rematch at SoFi Stadium will happen without Tom Brady
Rams vs. Patriots rematch at SoFi Stadium will happen without Tom Brady
The Super Bowl rematch between the Rams and New England this fall at SoFi Stadium will take place without Tom Brady, who is leaving the Patriots.
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft release heartfelt statement on Tom Brady
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft release heartfelt statement on Tom Brady
As Tom Brady, known as the GOAT, exits New England, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick express their gratitude.
NFL news: Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott; Titans tag Derrick Henry
NFL news: Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott; Titans tag Derrick Henry
NFL free agency begins Wednesday, and teams are allowed to start talking to free agents Monday. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott.
Raiders agree to deal with quarterback Marcus Mariota
Raiders agree to deal with quarterback Marcus Mariota
A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Rams lose Michael Brockers and bigger names, including Todd Gurley, could be next
Rams lose Michael Brockers and bigger names, including Todd Gurley, could be next
The Rams’ decision not to use the franchise tag means that pending unrestricted free agents such as linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler will hit the market, following Michael Brockers, and Todd Gurley could be on the move too.
Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals as NFL kicks off big day of offseason moves
Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals as NFL kicks off big day of offseason moves
The Houston Texans are sending star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and two picks.
NFL players react to Texans sending DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals in blockbuster trade
NFL players react to Texans sending DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals in blockbuster trade
In a blockbuster trade deal the Houston Texans agreed to a deal to send DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. It unleashed a flurry of social media reaction.
NFL teams can start talking to free agents Monday morning as scheduled
NFL teams can start talking to free agents Monday morning as scheduled
The start of NFL free agency won’t be delayed because of the coronavirus, but there’s a chance both Tom Brady and the draft could be on the move.
