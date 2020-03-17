Complete coverage: 2020 NFL free agency

Tom Brady announces that after nine Super Bowl appearances, six championship rings and three NFL MVP awards, he is leaving the New England Patriots.
As Tom Brady, known as the GOAT, exits New England, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick express their gratitude.
NFL free agency begins Wednesday, and teams are allowed to start talking to free agents Monday. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott.
A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The Rams’ decision not to use the franchise tag means that pending unrestricted free agents such as linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler will hit the market, following Michael Brockers, and Todd Gurley could be on the move too.
The Houston Texans are sending star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and two picks.
The start of NFL free agency won’t be delayed because of the coronavirus, but there’s a chance both Tom Brady and the draft could be on the move.