Chargers

Chargers and Rams to star in ‘Hard Knocks,’ HBO filming two teams for first time

The Chargers run a play against the Rams in L.A. on Sept. 23, 2018. The teams will be featured on "Hard Knocks" in August.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jeff Miller
Gary Klein
June 18, 2020
12:26 PM
The Rams and Chargers will be the subjects what promises to be an historic version of “Hard Knocks” scheduled for this summer.

Never before has the HBO Sports production featured two teams. The previous 14 editions also didn’t take place during a pandemic.

“Under the circumstances, there are going to be some challenges this year,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “But I really believe you get what you put into it. So we’re definitely going to do our part to help them have the best show they possibly can have.”

Training camps are set to open in late July, although the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the schedule being moved forward to allow teams a longer ramp-up to the start of the season.

That uncertainty plus the shifting protocols that teams will be operating under could complicate filming of the series.

Senior Coordinating Producer Ken Rodgers said how the show will handle certain aspects relating to COVID-19 — such as players being tested — has not been finalized.

“If any changes happen in any way, ‘Hard Knocks’ will adjust,” he said. “We expect training camp to happen, so we expect to be there the first day of training camp.”

This will be the Chargers’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks.” The Rams most recently participated in 2016. The first episode is set to air Aug. 11.

Lynn was part of the 2010 show as an assistant coach with the New York Jets. That year produced some of the best ratings in the history of the series.

“Make no mistake, I’m no Rex Ryan,” Lynn joked, referring to the Jets’ former head coach. “He was a big reason why.

“But I feel like that year we were all on the same page and we were all pulling in the same direction. We all wanted to get our audience engaged and educate our audience on these young men going through training camp, the ups and downs. I think that’s very important.”

