Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agree on rookie contract

In this Feb. 27, 2020, photo, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL combine.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, pictured at the NFL combine, was drafted sixth overall by the Chargers in April.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
July 25, 2020
5:19 PM
The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agreed Saturday on a standard four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year option, the contract worth slightly more than $26 million, fully guaranteed.

Taken in April with the sixth overall pick out of Oregon, Herbert is expected to open the season behind starter Tyrod Taylor. The Chargers hope Herbert can develop into the team’s future at the position.

The Chargers have five more draft picks to sign, including another first-rounder, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., the No. 23 overall selection out of Oklahoma.

The team’s rookies reported to camp this week to begin coronavirus testing. The Chargers’ veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

